Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACCD is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is $16.50, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for ACCD is 73.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. On September 22, 2023, ACCD’s average trading volume was 555.15K shares.

The stock price of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) has dropped by -7.00 compared to previous close of 11.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves millions of members, today announced that it will release fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

ACCD’s Market Performance

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has seen a -12.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.11% decline in the past month and a -14.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for ACCD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.50% for ACCD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACCD Trading at -19.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.77. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 39.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from SINGH RAJEEV, who sale 378 shares at the price of $11.81 back on Sep 19. After this action, SINGH RAJEEV now owns 586,630 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $4,464 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Robert N, the President of Accolade Inc., sale 157 shares at $11.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Cavanaugh Robert N is holding 166,378 shares at $1,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.83 for the present operating margin

+32.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -126.58. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.09. Equity return is now at value -92.70, with -50.20 for asset returns.

Based on Accolade Inc. (ACCD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.12. Total debt to assets is 35.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.