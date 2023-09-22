AAON Inc. (AAON) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AAON is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AAON is $74.44, which is $17.76 above the current market price. The public float for AAON is 67.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume for AAON on September 22, 2023 was 440.74K shares.

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.42 compared to its previous closing price of 61.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Here is how Aaon (AAON) and Lennar (LEN) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AAON’s Market Performance

AAON Inc. (AAON) has experienced a -6.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.20% drop in the past month, and a -12.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for AAON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.51% for AAON’s stock, with a -5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAON Trading at -12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAON fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.39. In addition, AAON Inc. saw 12.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAON starting from Stewart David Raymond, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $60.17 back on Sep 15. After this action, Stewart David Raymond now owns 2,000 shares of AAON Inc., valued at $30,085 using the latest closing price.

Wichman Gordon Douglas, the Vice President of AAON Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $66.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Wichman Gordon Douglas is holding 6,922 shares at $396,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.26 for the present operating margin

+25.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for AAON Inc. stands at +11.29. The total capital return value is set at 21.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.45. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on AAON Inc. (AAON), the company’s capital structure generated 14.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.31. Total debt to assets is 9.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AAON Inc. (AAON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.