Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 121.61. However, the company has seen a -0.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Zimmer Biomet Holdings outlined strategies to gain market share in the knee sector and foster innovation in hip products. ZBH has raised its 2023 growth forecast, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives. It also reported strong financial performance in Q2 2023, with increased sales and stable EPS.

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) Right Now?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZBH is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZBH is $149.98, which is $29.83 above the current price. The public float for ZBH is 208.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZBH on September 21, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

ZBH’s Market Performance

ZBH stock saw a decrease of -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for ZBH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $139 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZBH Trading at -5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.65. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw -5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Kolli Sreelakshmi, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $120.37 back on Aug 30. After this action, Kolli Sreelakshmi now owns 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $120,370 using the latest closing price.

HAGEMANN ROBERT, the Director of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $116.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that HAGEMANN ROBERT is holding 4,000 shares at $232,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at +4.18. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 49.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.99. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.