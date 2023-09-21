Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has seen a -5.74% decrease in the past week, with a -11.85% drop in the past month, and a -12.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for ZBRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.69% for ZBRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Right Now?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ZBRA is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZBRA is $299.78, which is $69.17 above the current market price. The public float for ZBRA is 51.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for ZBRA on September 21, 2023 was 432.00K shares.

ZBRA) stock’s latest price update

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA)’s stock price has dropped by -6.48 in relation to previous closing price of 252.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-09-20 that Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the automation equipment company to Underweight from Equal Weight in a Wednesday report.

ZBRA Trading at -14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBRA fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $262.39. In addition, Zebra Technologies Corporation saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBRA starting from Modruson Frank Blaise, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $254.59 back on Aug 10. After this action, Modruson Frank Blaise now owns 13,834 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation, valued at $254,590 using the latest closing price.

Burns Bill, the Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $249.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Burns Bill is holding 20,787 shares at $249,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.91 for the present operating margin

+42.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zebra Technologies Corporation stands at +8.13. The total capital return value is set at 18.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.63. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 80.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.59. Total debt to assets is 29.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.