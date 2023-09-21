XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX)’s stock price has increased by 5.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a 4.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-01-19 that There’s great news circulating about Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX ) today. In a clinical study, XORLO, Xortx’s orally administered brand of oxypurinol, demonstrated a “substantial increase” in bioavailability.

Is It Worth Investing in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XRTX is $6.15, The public float for XRTX is 16.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for XRTX on September 21, 2023 was 42.39K shares.

XRTX’s Market Performance

The stock of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) has seen a 4.85% increase in the past week, with a -1.03% drop in the past month, and a -2.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.86% for XRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for XRTX’s stock, with a 0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XRTX Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6400. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.35. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -71.50 for asset returns.

Based on XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.