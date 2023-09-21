WM Technology Inc. (MAPS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is $2.10, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for MAPS is 80.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAPS on September 21, 2023 was 555.44K shares.

MAPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) has decreased by -16.67 when compared to last closing price of 1.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-09-08 that According to some projections, the cannabis industry in the United States will reach more than $30 billion in legal sales by 2023. While federal legalization is still a long way off, more than two-thirds of states have legalized cannabis in some form. This state-level legalization has resulted in tremendous growth in ancillary companies that serve the cannabis sector without directly handling the plant.

MAPS’s Market Performance

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has seen a -22.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.65% gain in the past month and a 58.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.46% for MAPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.86% for MAPS’s stock, with a 21.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MAPS Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS fell by -22.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4738. In addition, WM Technology Inc. saw 23.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Gonzalez Olga, who sale 20,636 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Sep 12. After this action, Gonzalez Olga now owns 277,125 shares of WM Technology Inc., valued at $31,914 using the latest closing price.

BAY ANTHONY, the Director of WM Technology Inc., sale 20,024 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that BAY ANTHONY is holding 323,254 shares at $32,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.02 for the present operating margin

+87.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc. stands at -53.82. The total capital return value is set at -41.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.32. Equity return is now at value -279.50, with -47.30 for asset returns.

Based on WM Technology Inc. (MAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 294.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.64. Total debt to assets is 19.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.