Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WSM is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WSM is $143.76, which is $1.26 above the current price. The public float for WSM is 63.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSM on September 21, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WSM) stock’s latest price update

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.48 in comparison to its previous close of 142.77, however, the company has experienced a -2.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-09-12 that Furniture retailers are seeing a slowdown in sales as Americans who are already struggling to afford homes aren’t shelling out for a new dining table or couch.

WSM’s Market Performance

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has seen a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.54% gain in the past month and a 18.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for WSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for WSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $146 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSM Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.54. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 23.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Benson Marta, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $140.68 back on Aug 28. After this action, Benson Marta now owns 54,238 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $1,406,772 using the latest closing price.

Smith Karalyn, the EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 1,533 shares at $131.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Smith Karalyn is holding 9,185 shares at $201,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +13.00. The total capital return value is set at 49.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.97. Equity return is now at value 62.20, with 21.10 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.