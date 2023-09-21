What Recent Market Trends Mean for Stoneridge Inc.’s (SRI) Stock

In the past week, SRI stock has gone up by 6.91%, with a monthly decline of -5.58% and a quarterly surge of 10.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Stoneridge Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for SRI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE: SRI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRI is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) is $26.00, which is $6.79 above the current market price. The public float for SRI is 26.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On September 21, 2023, SRI’s average trading volume was 100.84K shares.

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE: SRI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.00 in relation to its previous close of 19.01. However, the company has experienced a 6.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that NOVI, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the CL King’s 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference with a presentation at 2:00 p.m.

SRI Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRI rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.67. In addition, Stoneridge Inc. saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRI starting from Kased Rajaey, who purchase 2,525 shares at the price of $20.12 back on Aug 30. After this action, Kased Rajaey now owns 4,333 shares of Stoneridge Inc., valued at $50,803 using the latest closing price.

Ferraiolo Caetano Roberto, the President Stoneridge Brazil of Stoneridge Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $20.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Ferraiolo Caetano Roberto is holding 287 shares at $48,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.16 for the present operating margin

+18.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stoneridge Inc. stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.01. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Stoneridge Inc. (SRI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.55. Total debt to assets is 28.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.