What Recent Market Trends Mean for Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s (RGLS) Stock

In the past week, RGLS stock has gone down by -21.08%, with a monthly gain of 3.15% and a quarterly plunge of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.46% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.65% for RGLS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGLS is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is $7.67, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for RGLS is 18.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On September 21, 2023, RGLS’s average trading volume was 31.34K shares.

RGLS) stock’s latest price update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -20.61 in relation to its previous close of 1.65. However, the company has experienced a -21.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Long-established in the Biotechnology industry, Regulus Therapeutics Inc ( RGLS, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 13.27%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 4.18%.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLS stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for RGLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $1 based on the research report published on March 28, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

RGLS Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGLS fell by -21.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6118. In addition, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGLS

The total capital return value is set at -54.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.33. Equity return is now at value -85.40, with -63.50 for asset returns.

Based on Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.23. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.