What Recent Market Trends Mean for MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) Stock

In the past week, ML stock has gone up by 17.93%, with a monthly gain of 60.41% and a quarterly surge of 127.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.45% for MoneyLion Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.38% for ML stock, with a simple moving average of 52.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ML is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is $28.33, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for ML is 6.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On September 21, 2023, ML’s average trading volume was 64.22K shares.

ML) stock’s latest price update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) has seen a rise in its stock price by 17.04 in relation to its previous close of 21.19. However, the company has experienced a 17.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that The market had a choppy August as traders digested the latest developments from a busy earnings season and a hawkish Federal Reserve. While the overall market is volatile, we’ve seen some large speculative run-ups amid small-cap stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ML Trading at 54.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares surge +50.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +17.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.52. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Correia Richard, who sale 2,900 shares at the price of $15.56 back on Aug 22. After this action, Correia Richard now owns 190,894 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $45,116 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO and Director of MoneyLion Inc., purchase 83 shares at $14.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 758,775 shares at $1,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc. stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -115.70, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc. (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.