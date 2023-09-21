What Recent Market Trends Mean for Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s (KZR) Stock

In the past week, KZR stock has gone down by -3.31%, with a monthly decline of -16.43% and a quarterly plunge of -49.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.86% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.66% for KZR stock, with a simple moving average of -69.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KZR is 0.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) is $13.00, which is $11.83 above the current market price. The public float for KZR is 62.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On September 21, 2023, KZR’s average trading volume was 445.17K shares.

KZR) stock’s latest price update

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.63 in relation to its previous close of 1.14. However, the company has experienced a -3.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-01-04 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–( BUSINESS WIRE )–Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that John Fowler, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:15 pm PT in San Francisco, CA.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KZR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KZR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KZR Trading at -34.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -20.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZR fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3723. In addition, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. saw -83.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KZR starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Feb 06. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 5,447,993 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., valued at $275,320 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Kezar Life Sciences Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 5,487,993 shares at $178,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KZR

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.39. Equity return is now at value -31.80, with -28.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.30. Total debt to assets is 7.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.