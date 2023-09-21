Waste Management Inc. (WM) Stock Faces 1.22% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Waste Management Inc. (WM) has seen a -0.22% decrease in the past week, with a 0.74% gain in the past month, and a -3.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for WM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for WM’s stock, with a -0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Waste Management Inc. (WM) by analysts is $180.09, which is $20.14 above the current market price. The public float for WM is 402.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of WM was 1.38M shares.

WM) stock’s latest price update

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 159.67, however, the company has experienced a -0.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that As a rule of thumb, investors ought to consider securities with strong volume and chart mobility as opposed to sleeper stocks. It’s like baseball.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $192 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WM Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.28. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw 2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Chinn Bruce E., who sale 172 shares at the price of $159.44 back on Aug 15. After this action, Chinn Bruce E. now owns 822 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $27,425 using the latest closing price.

POPE JOHN C, the Director of Waste Management Inc., sale 198 shares at $168.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that POPE JOHN C is holding 56,147 shares at $33,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waste Management Inc. (WM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.