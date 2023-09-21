Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has plunged by -0.77 when compared to previous closing price of 52.17, but the company has seen a -5.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Vital Energy made a series of significant acquisitions to increase cash flow, with the cost still relatively cheap compared to pre-oil price crash figures. The acquisition continues (even accelerates) a transition from a reserve-based strategy, which may result in more shares outstanding but greater free cash flow. The use of common stock in the transaction is decreasing financial leverage which increases the safety of the investment.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Right Now?

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) is $78.20, which is $27.48 above the current market price. The public float for VTLE is 15.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTLE on September 21, 2023 was 706.17K shares.

VTLE’s Market Performance

VTLE’s stock has seen a -5.04% decrease for the week, with a -10.60% drop in the past month and a 22.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for Vital Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.41% for VTLE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

VTLE Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -9.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.51. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from SEGNER EDMUND P III, who sale 1,155 shares at the price of $44.00 back on May 19. After this action, SEGNER EDMUND P III now owns 14,328 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $50,820 using the latest closing price.

PIGOTT M. JASON, the President & CEO of Vital Energy Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $55.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that PIGOTT M. JASON is holding 95,657 shares at $207,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.79 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc. stands at +32.88. The total capital return value is set at 51.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.23. Equity return is now at value 70.00, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE), the company’s capital structure generated 102.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.