Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has seen a -13.79% decrease in the past week, with a -2.81% drop in the past month, and a 188.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.53% for VTGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.87% for VTGN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTGN is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VTGN is $30.00, which is $24.81 above the current price. The public float for VTGN is 9.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTGN on September 21, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

VTGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) has plunged by -7.32 when compared to previous closing price of 5.60, but the company has seen a -13.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Flather – VP of IR Shawn Singh – CEO Josh Prince – SVP of Business Operations Conference Call Participants Andrew Tsai – Jefferies Joanne Lee – Maxim Group Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Vistagen Therapeutics Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Corporate Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTGN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for VTGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTGN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $30 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTGN Trading at 13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +205.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN fell by -13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. saw 67.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, who purchase 775,756 shares at the price of $23.15 back on Aug 07. After this action, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,961,079 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

The total capital return value is set at -143.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.34. Equity return is now at value -268.00, with -174.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.38. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -107.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.