Vaxcyte Inc.’s (PCVX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) has gone down by -2.76% for the week, with a 1.29% rise in the past month and a -5.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.00% for PCVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.48% for PCVX’s stock, with a 9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCVX is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) is $66.14, which is $15.79 above the current market price. The public float for PCVX is 89.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.48% of that float. On September 21, 2023, PCVX’s average trading volume was 552.98K shares.

PCVX) stock’s latest price update

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.29 in comparison to its previous close of 50.21, however, the company has experienced a -2.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT.

PCVX Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCVX fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.15. In addition, Vaxcyte Inc. saw 5.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCVX starting from Wassil Jim, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $52.82 back on Sep 01. After this action, Wassil Jim now owns 170,066 shares of Vaxcyte Inc., valued at $158,447 using the latest closing price.

Lukatch Heath, the Director of Vaxcyte Inc., sale 315 shares at $46.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Lukatch Heath is holding 3,125 shares at $14,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCVX

The total capital return value is set at -32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.44. Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -27.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.85. Total debt to assets is 1.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.