Vaxart Inc.’s (VXRT) Stock: A -5.67% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has gone down by -2.45% for the week, with a -6.14% drop in the past month and a -19.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.47% for VXRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.67% for VXRT’s stock, with a -17.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VXRT is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VXRT is $4.50, which is $3.76 above the current price. The public float for VXRT is 150.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VXRT on September 21, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

VXRT) stock’s latest price update

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT)’s stock price has plunge by 4.51relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Investing in biotech stock can provide investors with immense rewards but also substantial risks. The key is finding the right balance.

Analysts’ Opinion of VXRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VXRT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VXRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VXRT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on December 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VXRT Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VXRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VXRT fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7822. In addition, Vaxart Inc. saw -22.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VXRT starting from Watson W. Mark, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 28. After this action, Watson W. Mark now owns 20,000 shares of Vaxart Inc., valued at $15,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VXRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103114.95 for the present operating margin

-2953.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaxart Inc. stands at -100708.41. The total capital return value is set at -63.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.30. Equity return is now at value -99.00, with -69.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), the company’s capital structure generated 24.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.87. Total debt to assets is 17.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.