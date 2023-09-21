Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (RDZN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (RDZN) has seen a -11.23% decrease in the past week, with a -5.81% drop in the past month, and a -7.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.46% for RDZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.20% for RDZN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: RDZN) Right Now?

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: RDZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RDZN is at 0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RDZN is 3.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume for RDZN on September 21, 2023 was 326.14K shares.

RDZN) stock’s latest price update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: RDZN)’s stock price has dropped by -12.59 in relation to previous closing price of 11.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RDZN Trading at -9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.41%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDZN fell by -20.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. saw -5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDZN

The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (RDZN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (RDZN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.