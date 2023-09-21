UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has gone down by -6.46% for the week, with a -8.81% drop in the past month and a -11.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.23% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.72% for UWMC’s stock, with a -0.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is 66.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UWMC is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is $6.25, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for UWMC is 84.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.68% of that float. On September 21, 2023, UWMC’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

UWMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 5.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that United Wholesale Mortgage is the #1 direct and wholesale Mortgage Lender in the USA with a dominant market share. The company has shown impressive growth in market share, maintained control over its headcount, and increased profit margins. Numerous economic risks and a dividend dilemma are driving me to hold this stock, for now.

UWMC Trading at -14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 53.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Verdun Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, Verdun Robert now owns 204,725 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $208,000 using the latest closing price.

Czubak Kelly, the Director of UWM Holdings Corporation, purchase 2,439 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Czubak Kelly is holding 5,316 shares at $9,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.