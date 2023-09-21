Unum Group (UNM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is above average at 6.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unum Group (UNM) is $55.23, which is $5.03 above the current market price. The public float for UNM is 193.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNM on September 21, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.36 in comparison to its previous close of 49.13, however, the company has experienced a 1.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its third quarter 2023 results October 31, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM’s stock has risen by 1.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.96% and a quarterly rise of 7.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Unum Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for UNM’s stock, with a 13.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNM Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.85. In addition, Unum Group saw 21.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Pyne Christopher W, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $49.02 back on Aug 15. After this action, Pyne Christopher W now owns 46,334 shares of Unum Group, valued at $183,844 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Timothy Gerald, the EVP, VB & President, Colonial of Unum Group, sale 20,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Arnold Timothy Gerald is holding 72,061 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unum Group (UNM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.