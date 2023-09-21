United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is above average at 6.02x. The 36-month beta value for UBFO is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UBFO is $14.82, The public float for UBFO is 13.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume of UBFO on September 21, 2023 was 17.97K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UBFO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) has increased by 5.75 when compared to last closing price of 6.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-23 that United Security Bancshares has maintained its quarterly dividend payouts despite the regional banking crisis and challenging operating conditions. The bank’s net income surged in the first quarter, driven by a rise in interest and fees on loans, but total deposits decreased quarter-over-quarter. UBFO’s stock performance in 2023 will depend on the improvement of the broader conversation around regional banks and the bank’s ability to manage potential deposit flight.

UBFO’s Market Performance

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) has experienced a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.13% rise in the past month, and a 7.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for UBFO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for UBFO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBFO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBFO stocks, with Cohen Bros repeating the rating for UBFO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UBFO in the upcoming period, according to Cohen Bros is $21 based on the research report published on February 28, 2007 of the previous year 2007.

UBFO Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBFO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBFO rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, United Security Bancshares saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBFO starting from WOODS DENNIS R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.24 back on Sep 14. After this action, WOODS DENNIS R now owns 873,316 shares of United Security Bancshares, valued at $14,478 using the latest closing price.

ELLITHORPE G THOMPSON, the Director of United Security Bancshares, purchase 2,000 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ELLITHORPE G THOMPSON is holding 76,435 shares at $14,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBFO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Security Bancshares stands at +29.07. The total capital return value is set at 17.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.16. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on United Security Bancshares (UBFO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.34. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, United Security Bancshares (UBFO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.