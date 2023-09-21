Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s (ZGN) Stock

The stock of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has gone down by -3.98% for the week, with a -10.42% drop in the past month and a 14.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for ZGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.37% for ZGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Right Now?

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ZGN is at 0.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZGN is $14.59, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for ZGN is 59.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ZGN on September 21, 2023 was 598.95K shares.

ZGN) stock’s latest price update

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 14.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Ermenegildo Zegna’s margins have historically lagged behind other luxury brands, but recent results show improvement as the company has raised prices and reduced sales. Its strong revenue growth, especially after the acquisition of Tom Ford International, also goes in its favour. The company’s stock is considered fairly valued, but there is potential for future growth, which can justify the premium on the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZGN Trading at -9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.50. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 28.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.67 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stands at +3.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.39. Total debt to assets is 37.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.