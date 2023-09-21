Understanding the 4.44% Volatility Levels of Intapp Inc.’s (INTA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Intapp Inc. (INTA) has gone down by -9.63% for the week, with a -7.67% drop in the past month and a -33.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.44% for INTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.93% for INTA stock, with a simple moving average of -13.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INTA is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INTA is $47.11, which is $15.67 above than the current price. The public float for INTA is 46.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of INTA on September 21, 2023 was 445.70K shares.

INTA) stock’s latest price update

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA)’s stock price has decreased by -9.17 compared to its previous closing price of 35.23. However, the company has seen a -9.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Analysts’ Opinion of INTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for INTA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INTA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTA Trading at -13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTA fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.40. In addition, Intapp Inc. saw 28.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTA starting from Tandon Kalyani, who sale 2,127 shares at the price of $35.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Tandon Kalyani now owns 21,060 shares of Intapp Inc., valued at $74,764 using the latest closing price.

HALL JOHN T, the Chief Executive Officer of Intapp Inc., sale 69,074 shares at $35.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that HALL JOHN T is holding 4,472,336 shares at $2,422,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

+66.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intapp Inc. stands at -19.79. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Intapp Inc. (INTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.