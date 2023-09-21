Understanding the 10.04% Volatility Levels of Chijet Motor Company Inc.’s (CJET) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) has gone up by 42.95% for the week, with a -2.29% drop in the past month and a -26.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.04% for CJET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.77% for CJET stock, with a simple moving average of -69.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) is above average at 40.19x. The 36-month beta value for CJET is also noteworthy at -0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CJET is 14.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of CJET on September 21, 2023 was 401.28K shares.

CJET) stock’s latest price update

Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET)’s stock price has increased by 10.36 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. However, the company has seen a 42.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-05 that Chijet Motor (NASDAQ: CJET ) stock is rising higher on Monday following the EV company’s public debut on Friday. Chijet Motor’s stock, which trades under the CJET ticker, first started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 2.

CJET Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares surge +12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET rose by +42.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6800. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc. saw -79.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.