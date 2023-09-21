Trio-Tech International’s (TRT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TRT stock has gone up by 9.25%, with a monthly gain of 3.38% and a quarterly surge of 33.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Trio-Tech International The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.54% for TRT’s stock, with a 34.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) Right Now?

Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TRT is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRT is 2.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume for TRT on September 21, 2023 was 9.91K shares.

TRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) has surged by 11.05 when compared to previous closing price of 6.06, but the company has seen a 9.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-04-20 that We advised the subscribers to our research to buy TRT at $3 per share in July 2020. The stock has more than doubled since our buy recommendation and we have locked in our profits.

TRT Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRT rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, Trio-Tech International saw 49.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRT starting from ADELMAN JASON T, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $4.84 back on Jun 07. After this action, ADELMAN JASON T now owns 10,000 shares of Trio-Tech International, valued at $9,680 using the latest closing price.

ADELMAN JASON T, the Director of Trio-Tech International, sale 2,000 shares at $4.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that ADELMAN JASON T is holding 12,000 shares at $9,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.34 for the present operating margin

+26.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trio-Tech International stands at +5.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.99. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Trio-Tech International (TRT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.86. Total debt to assets is 13.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trio-Tech International (TRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.