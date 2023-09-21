Trading Update: Euronav NV (EURN) Stock Endures 2.73% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Euronav NV (EURN) has gone up by 9.30% for the week, with a -9.80% drop in the past month and a 2.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.73% for EURN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Right Now?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Euronav NV (EURN) by analysts is $21.68, which is $6.05 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 80.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of EURN was 1.02M shares.

EURN) stock’s latest price update

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.28 in relation to its previous close of 16.20. However, the company has experienced a 9.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that “Value ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria Benjamin Graham followed.” —YCharts Value Screener. 69 August Value large caps and Graham formula-derived results reflect established value stock detection criteria. Of those, 55 met the dogcatcher ridiculous ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding single share stock prices. Representing nine of eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 55 ideal value picks pay regular dividends. Broker target top ten net gains ranged 31.64%-73.39%, topped by PDM & PANL, as of 8/24/23.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21.50 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, Euronav NV saw 4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Euronav NV (EURN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.