The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) has seen a -12.06% decrease in the past week, with a -12.70% drop in the past month, and a -15.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for STKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.84% for STKS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is above average at 22.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) is $11.13, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for STKS is 26.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STKS on September 21, 2023 was 73.60K shares.

STKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) has increased by 4.36 when compared to last closing price of 5.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tyler Loy – CFO Emanuel Hilario – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Joshua Long – Stephens Nick Setyan – Wedbush Securities Mark Smith – Lake Street Capital JP Willem – ROTH David Kanen – Kanen Wealth Management Operator Greetings, and welcome to the ONE Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Analysts’ Opinion of STKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for STKS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STKS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STKS Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKS fell by -12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. saw -5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKS starting from Angelis Dimitrios, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Jun 13. After this action, Angelis Dimitrios now owns 90,542 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., valued at $215,880 using the latest closing price.

Segal Jonathan, the DIRECTOR, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc., purchase 5,721 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Segal Jonathan is holding 4,212,024 shares at $35,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+17.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS), the company’s capital structure generated 264.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.58. Total debt to assets is 58.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (STKS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.