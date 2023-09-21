The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Stock Experiences -3.20% Monthly Change

In the past week, LSXMA stock has gone up by 1.02%, with a monthly decline of -3.20% and a quarterly surge of 2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.80% for LSXMA’s stock, with a -5.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is above average at 6.60x. The 36-month beta value for LSXMA is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LSXMA is $35.44, which is $14.03 above than the current price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on September 21, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.22 in comparison to its previous close of 22.63, however, the company has experienced a 1.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Energy Transfer LP, Cassava Sciences, and PENN Entertainment Inc. were discussed in last week’s insider trades update. CEO of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Jennifer Witz, purchased 250,000 shares for over $1 million. Lyft, Inc. shares have risen nearly 20% since the introduction of new CEO David Risher in April, and insiders like the stock also.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSXMA Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA rose by +1.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.07. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 5,182 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $170,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.