The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) Stock

The stock of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) has gone down by -0.19% for the week, with a 2.21% rise in the past month and a -11.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for BEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.50% for BEP’s stock, with a -9.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) is $36.18, which is $9.25 above the current market price. The public float for BEP is 275.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEP on September 21, 2023 was 266.95K shares.

BEP) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 26.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that The renewable energy bubble has burst, leading to a decrease in valuations in the sector. Brookfield Renewable Partners and NextEra Energy Partners have been beaten down to reasonable valuations. We give you three reasons why we prefer the former over the latter.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEP stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for BEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEP in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $41 based on the research report published on October 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BEP Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEP fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.54. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. saw 2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.66 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), the company’s capital structure generated 523.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.96. Total debt to assets is 39.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 563.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.