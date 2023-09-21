The -14.26% Simple Moving Average of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen a 2.32% increase in the past week, with a 0.16% gain in the past month, and a -12.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for EXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for EXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is above average at 20.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is $154.67, which is $26.37 above the current market price. The public float for EXR is 209.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXR on September 21, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

EXR) stock’s latest price update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.12 in comparison to its previous close of 127.69, however, the company has experienced a 2.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that REITs have dropped by about 30% since early 2022, much more than other defensive, debt-utilizing sectors like utilities and consumer staples. Interest rates are unlikely to increase significantly further from here, while REIT fundamentals remain strong, aside from the notable exception of office buildings. I highlight 6 of my favorite blue-chip REITs with investment-grade credit ratings, low-leveraged balance sheets, and strong long-term growth prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $164 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXR Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.62. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -13.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Bonner Joseph J, who sale 956 shares at the price of $125.64 back on Sep 06. After this action, Bonner Joseph J now owns 4,504 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $120,112 using the latest closing price.

Margolis Joseph D, the Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $160.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Margolis Joseph D is holding 15,144 shares at $800,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.93 for the present operating margin

+60.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +44.67. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.