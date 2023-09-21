The -13.88% Decline of Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TREX stock has gone down by -5.11%, with a monthly decline of -7.23% and a quarterly surge of 5.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Trex Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.33% for TREX’s stock, with a 11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is above average at 48.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is $78.00, which is $14.17 above the current market price. The public float for TREX is 107.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TREX on September 21, 2023 was 968.61K shares.

TREX) stock’s latest price update

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.67 in relation to previous closing price of 64.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-12 that Trex CEO Bryan Fairbanks says customers are really focusing on building up heir outdoor spaces, so much so, he says the company sees a $13.7 billion opportunity over the next five years. When it comes to why the company issued a five-year forecast, Fairbanks tells Yahoo Finance Live the company wants to “ensure that our investors understand the bigger part of the story is ahead of us.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $72 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.15. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 49.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trex Company Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.