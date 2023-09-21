The -13.88% Decline of Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NTR stock has gone down by -0.03%, with a monthly gain of 1.99% and a quarterly surge of 3.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Nutrien Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for NTR’s stock, with a -8.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is above average at 6.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is $76.67, which is $12.72 above the current market price. The public float for NTR is 494.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTR on September 21, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has soared by 0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 62.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that Although high-flying tech startups offer far greater upside potential, for those interested in playing the long game, the best large-cap stocks may be your ticket to sustained success. To be fair, companies commanding gargantuan market capitalization tend to feature mature and thus slow-rising businesses.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $68 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTR Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.93. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw -13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.