Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has seen a 0.65% increase in the past week, with a 3.57% gain in the past month, and a 14.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for TENB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.56% for TENB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TENB is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TENB is $55.31, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 113.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for TENB on September 21, 2023 was 798.32K shares.

TENB) stock’s latest price update

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)’s stock price has soared by 1.21 in relation to previous closing price of 46.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-05 that Microsoft is investing billions of dollars in its cybersecurity ecosystem. Check Point is growing slowly, but it’s firmly profitable, and the stock is cheap.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.17. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 22.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Thurmond Mark C., who sale 921 shares at the price of $42.73 back on Aug 25. After this action, Thurmond Mark C. now owns 36,692 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $39,354 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 5,862 shares at $43.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 270,651 shares at $254,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.