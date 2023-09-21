TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 126.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that TE Connectivity offers plenty of objective strengths, with strong cash flows, dividends, and high returns on capital. Q3 FY’23 results showed stable orders and a decline in sales, but the company generated tidy growth and has returned $1.2 billion to shareholders this YTD. Starting valuations are a headwind in my view, but a repricing may offer a more attractive entry point.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is 19.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEL is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is $149.55, which is $22.65 above the current market price. The public float for TEL is 313.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On September 21, 2023, TEL’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL stock saw a decrease of -2.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for TEL’s stock, with a -2.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $138 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.06. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 70,721 shares at the price of $143.02 back on Jul 31. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $10,114,433 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 25,025 shares at $122.32 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 22,486 shares at $3,061,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at +14.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.76. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.