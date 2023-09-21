Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is above average at 4.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) is $56.20, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for TMHC is 104.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMHC on September 21, 2023 was 888.01K shares.

The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 44.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Taylor Morrison’s (TMHC) growth is attributable to a balanced mix of to-be-built and spec homes, operational enhancements and accretive business investments.

TMHC’s Market Performance

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has seen a -1.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.82% decline in the past month and a -5.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for TMHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for TMHC’s stock, with a 10.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMHC Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.87. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation saw 47.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from Palmer Sheryl, who sale 112,500 shares at the price of $46.01 back on Sep 12. After this action, Palmer Sheryl now owns 399,942 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, valued at $5,176,125 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, sale 600 shares at $52.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 3,143,260 shares at $31,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+25.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.