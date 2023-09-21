SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SXC is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SXC is $11.00, which is $1.18 above the current price. The public float for SXC is 82.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SXC on September 21, 2023 was 561.58K shares.

SXC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) has surged by 1.87 when compared to previous closing price of 9.64, but the company has seen a 6.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Does SunCoke Energy (SXC) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC’s stock has risen by 6.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.63% and a quarterly rise of 21.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for SunCoke Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.08% for SXC’s stock, with a 14.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SXC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SXC Trading at 8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC rose by +6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.29. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc. saw 13.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Hardesty Phillip Michael, who sale 16,531 shares at the price of $9.27 back on Aug 31. After this action, Hardesty Phillip Michael now owns 182,502 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc., valued at $153,242 using the latest closing price.

Hardesty Phillip Michael, the Senior Vice President of SunCoke Energy Inc., sale 13,778 shares at $9.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hardesty Phillip Michael is holding 206,050 shares at $137,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.10. Total debt to assets is 31.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.