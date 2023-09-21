Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for SLF is 586.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SLF was 550.92K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.18 in comparison to its previous close of 50.46, however, the company has experienced a 2.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Sun Life (SLF) stands to gain from business improvement, higher Asia sales, growing presence in the markets in Asia and effective capital deployment.

SLF’s Market Performance

SLF’s stock has risen by 2.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.56% and a quarterly drop of -0.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Sun Life Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for SLF’s stock, with a 3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLF Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.94. In addition, Sun Life Financial Inc. saw 8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial Inc. stands at +7.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF), the company’s capital structure generated 66.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.06. Total debt to assets is 5.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.