Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 3.14. However, the company has seen a -2.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that The lithium market has undoubtedly been booming in recent years, and it does not seem to be losing strength; on the contrary, the more time passes, the more momentum it is gaining, since the more technology advances, the more important lithium becomes as a raw material. This mineral is extremely important for the production of batteries, which are used in electric cars and other devices that we use today.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) by analysts is $7.40, The public float for SLI is 162.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.94% of that float. On September 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SLI was 623.89K shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has seen a -2.20% decrease in the past week, with a -11.40% drop in the past month, and a -29.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for SLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for SLI’s stock, with a -19.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLI Trading at -21.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -12.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -32.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.