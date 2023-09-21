Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is above average at 16.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is $35.64, which is -$5.42 below the current market price. The public float for SFM is 101.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SFM on September 21, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.67relation to previous closing price of 40.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that I recommend holding SFM due to concerns about gross margin compression, declining sales volume, and rising SG&A expenses outpacing revenue growth. In the event of a price war, SFM has much more to lose (in terms of gross margin) than peers. The rapid expansion of new stores is expected to increase expenses, potentially impacting SFM’s net margins in fiscal year 2024.

SFM’s Market Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has experienced a 2.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.16% rise in the past month, and a 22.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for SFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for SFM’s stock, with a 16.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $42 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFM Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.93. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 26.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Hilgendorf Stacy W., who sale 6,626 shares at the price of $39.99 back on Sep 12. After this action, Hilgendorf Stacy W. now owns 11,474 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $264,974 using the latest closing price.

Coffin Kim, the SVP, Chief Forager of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 7,286 shares at $40.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Coffin Kim is holding 6,190 shares at $295,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.08. The total capital return value is set at 14.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.96. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 147.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.55. Total debt to assets is 44.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.