Should You Invest in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UGP is $3.85, The public float for UGP is 751.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for UGP on September 21, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 3.86. However, the company has seen a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP’s stock has fallen by -0.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.29% and a quarterly rise of 1.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 21.65% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 56.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.