Should You Invest in Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Now?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TH is at 2.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TH is $19.67, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for TH is 31.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.15% of that float. The average trading volume for TH on September 21, 2023 was 515.06K shares.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH)’s stock price has plunge by 6.01relation to previous closing price of 13.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-26 that Iconic apparel brand Levi Strauss has been growing and expanding its profit margins. Under-the-radar company Target Hospitality is taking advantage of a major housing trend right now.

TH’s Market Performance

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has seen a -2.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.81% decline in the past month and a 7.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for TH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for TH’s stock, with a -0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on June 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TH Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TH fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Target Hospitality Corp. saw -3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TH starting from Vlacich Jason Paul, who sale 895 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Sep 12. After this action, Vlacich Jason Paul now owns 22,248 shares of Target Hospitality Corp., valued at $14,364 using the latest closing price.

Vlacich Jason Paul, the Chief Accounting Officer of Target Hospitality Corp., sale 4,851 shares at $16.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Vlacich Jason Paul is holding 22,353 shares at $77,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.74 for the present operating margin

+45.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Hospitality Corp. stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 35.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.24. Equity return is now at value 64.10, with 20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), the company’s capital structure generated 176.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.85. Total debt to assets is 43.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.