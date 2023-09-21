Should You Invest in Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RENT is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RENT is $2.94, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for RENT is 58.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.20% of that float. The average trading volume for RENT on September 21, 2023 was 891.48K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RENT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) has plunged by -5.96 when compared to previous closing price of 0.85, but the company has seen a -10.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that There are plenty of examples of hard-hit stocks that went public during the peak of market mania in 2021 and have since fallen to more earthly levels. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT ) is one such company.

RENT’s Market Performance

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has experienced a -10.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.26% drop in the past month, and a -62.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.82% for RENT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.35% for RENT stock, with a simple moving average of -68.49% for the last 200 days.

RENT Trading at -46.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -40.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -10.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1563. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -73.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Donato Brian, who sale 5,202 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Sep 19. After this action, Donato Brian now owns 703,650 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $4,350 using the latest closing price.

Steinberg Larry, the Chief Technology Officer of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 99,873 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Steinberg Larry is holding 804,215 shares at $82,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -46.79. The total capital return value is set at -24.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.43. Equity return is now at value 250.60, with -35.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.