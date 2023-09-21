Should You Invest in Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RENB is at 0.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 23.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for RENB on September 21, 2023 was 973.00K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RENB) stock’s latest price update

Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB)’s stock price has increased by 14.92 compared to its previous closing price of 2.95. However, the company has seen a 2.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

RENB’s Market Performance

RENB’s stock has risen by 2.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 88.33% and a quarterly rise of 390.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.20% for Renovaro Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.68% for RENB stock, with a simple moving average of 178.96% for the last 200 days.

RENB Trading at 96.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares surge +57.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +578.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc. saw 229.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -17.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.30. Equity return is now at value -154.70, with -130.70 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.81. Total debt to assets is 8.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (RENB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.