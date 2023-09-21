Should You Invest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OXBR is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OXBR is $8.50, The public float for OXBR is 4.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for OXBR on September 21, 2023 was 19.38K shares.

OXBR) stock’s latest price update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR)’s stock price has increased by 4.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.96. However, the company has seen a -1.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jay Madhu – Chairman, President and CEO Wrendon Timothy – CFO and Corporate Secretary Conference Call Participants Kent Engelke – Capitol Securities Management Operator Good afternoon, welcome to Oxbridge Re’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Chloe and I will be your conference operator this afternoon.

OXBR’s Market Performance

OXBR’s stock has fallen by -1.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.94% and a quarterly drop of -42.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.05% for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.95% for OXBR stock, with a simple moving average of -38.79% for the last 200 days.

OXBR Trading at -28.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXBR fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0940. In addition, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited saw -16.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXBR starting from MARTIN ALLAN S., who purchase 69,582 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Sep 12. After this action, MARTIN ALLAN S. now owns 313,853 shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, valued at $103,677 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN ALLAN S., the 10% Owner of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, purchase 23,383 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that MARTIN ALLAN S. is holding 244,271 shares at $25,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stands at -210.47. The total capital return value is set at -12.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.09. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.71. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.