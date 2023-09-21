Should You Invest in Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CUTR is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CUTR is $23.00, which is $14.7 above the current market price. The public float for CUTR is 19.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 30.06% of that float. The average trading volume for CUTR on September 21, 2023 was 735.12K shares.

CUTR stock's latest price update

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)'s stock price has declined in relation to previous closing price of 8.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUTR’s Market Performance

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has seen a -13.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.93% decline in the past month and a -47.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.69% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.69% for CUTR’s stock, with a -66.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CUTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CUTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUTR Trading at -38.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -25.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -81.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Harris Taylor C., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Aug 29. After this action, Harris Taylor C. now owns 279,336 shares of Cutera Inc., valued at $297,300 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Stuart, the Interim CFO of Cutera Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $9.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Drummond Stuart is holding 19,678 shares at $49,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.13 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.63. Equity return is now at value 284.10, with -16.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.