Should You Invest in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Now?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LNG is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LNG is $201.06, which is $36.27 above the current market price. The public float for LNG is 236.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for LNG on September 21, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LNG) stock’s latest price update

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.09 in relation to its previous close of 161.61. However, the company has experienced a -0.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that EU increases LNG imports by over 25% to replace Russian gas supplies, with the US becoming the largest gas supplier to Europe. IEA predicts moderate gas demand growth in Asia in 2023, driven by China’s removal of zero-COVID policy and recovery of gas consumption in India and other developing Asian countries. China’s growing demand for LNG and tender for over a dozen shipments could disrupt the LNG market, potentially putting Asian buyers in direct competition with Europe.

LNG’s Market Performance

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has experienced a -0.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.62% drop in the past month, and a 7.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for LNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.24% for LNG’s stock, with a 4.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $200 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNG Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.23. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at +4.23. The total capital return value is set at 37.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49. Equity return is now at value -763.40, with 20.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.