Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SCRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SCRM) has plunged by -0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 10.46, but the company has seen a 0.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SCRM) Right Now?

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SCRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCRM is at 0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SCRM is 73.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for SCRM on September 21, 2023 was 216.00K shares.

SCRM’s Market Performance

SCRM stock saw an increase of 0.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.72% and a quarterly increase of 1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.20% for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SCRM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for SCRM’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCRM Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCRM rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. saw 5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCRM

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SCRM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.