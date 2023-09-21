RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RNG is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is $43.93, which is $15.63 above the current market price. The public float for RNG is 83.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. On September 21, 2023, RNG’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RNG) stock’s latest price update

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.50 in comparison to its previous close of 29.39, however, the company has experienced a -4.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that RingCentral (RNG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

RNG’s Market Performance

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has experienced a -4.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.51% rise in the past month, and a -11.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for RNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.32% for RNG’s stock, with a -14.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNG Trading at -14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.30. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Shmunis Vladimir, who sale 9,502 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Aug 22. After this action, Shmunis Vladimir now owns 429,974 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $269,344 using the latest closing price.

Agarwal Vaibhav, the Deputy Chief Financial Officer of RingCentral Inc., sale 5,434 shares at $28.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Agarwal Vaibhav is holding 108,370 shares at $156,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.40 for the present operating margin

+67.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -44.22. The total capital return value is set at -21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.58. Equity return is now at value 154.30, with -30.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.