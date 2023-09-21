ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s (RETO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has gone up by 2.44% for the week, with a -90.51% drop in the past month and a -47.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 47.55% for RETO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -58.39% for RETO stock, with a simple moving average of -81.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RETO is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RETO is 6.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.20% of that float. The average trading volume for RETO on September 21, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

RETO) stock’s latest price update

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.46 in relation to its previous close of 0.55. However, the company has experienced a 2.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-06-14 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

RETO Trading at -73.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 47.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -91.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0875. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. saw -85.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.85 for the present operating margin

+12.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stands at -225.98. The total capital return value is set at -89.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.91. Equity return is now at value -110.10, with -40.90 for asset returns.

Based on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), the company’s capital structure generated 160.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.54. Total debt to assets is 28.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.