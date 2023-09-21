ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has seen a -7.38% decrease in the past week, with a -0.88% drop in the past month, and a 1.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for RNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for RNW’s stock, with a 1.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is $657.26, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 183.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNW on September 21, 2023 was 595.43K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.75 in relation to its previous close of 5.81. However, the company has experienced a -7.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago.

RNW Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw 2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.14 for the present operating margin

+63.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at -6.16. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.