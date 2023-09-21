Regis Corporation (RGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) has increased by 4.87 when compared to last closing price of 0.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-16 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens on August 23, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss its corporate developments and financial performance. To participate in the live webcast, interested parties may register here or register by.

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Regis Corporation (RGS) is $2.00, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for RGS is 40.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGS on September 21, 2023 was 117.48K shares.

RGS’s Market Performance

The stock of Regis Corporation (RGS) has seen a -1.39% decrease in the past week, with a -29.52% drop in the past month, and a -18.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for RGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.41% for RGS’s stock, with a -28.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGS Trading at -25.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9851. In addition, Regis Corporation saw -29.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corporation stands at -4.86. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Regis Corporation (RGS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.